Who are the People Behind the Discrediting Campaign Against Independent Journalists Covering the Conflict of Ukraine? Soros & Bill Gates are Behind "The Institute for Strategic Dialogue" - 062122

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Who are the people behind the discrediting campaign against independent journalists covering the conflict of Ukraine?
◾️The Institute for Strategic Dialogue wrote a piece of manipulative propaganda about this and other channels like @donbassinsider, @intelslava or @mapsukraine.
◾️This week they targeted @VanessaBeeley and Eva K. Barlett @Reality_Theories with an article on The Guardian.
◾️This "Independent" organisation is funded by Bill Gates and George Soros and many Western governments.
◾️Brilliant video from Kevork Almassian @SyrianaAnalysis.