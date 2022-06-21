Who are the People Behind the Discrediting Campaign Against Independent Journalists Covering the Conflict of Ukraine? Soros & Bill Gates are Behind "The Institute for Strategic Dialogue" - 062122

Who are the people behind the discrediting campaign against independent journalists covering the conflict of Ukraine?





◾️The Institute for Strategic Dialogue wrote a piece of manipulative propaganda about this and other channels like @donbassinsider, @intelslava or @mapsukraine.





◾️This week they targeted @VanessaBeeley and Eva K. Barlett @Reality_Theories with an article on The Guardian.





◾️This "Independent" organisation is funded by Bill Gates and George Soros and many Western governments.





◾️Brilliant video from Kevork Almassian @SyrianaAnalysis.