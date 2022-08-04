Deagel.com 2025 Depopulation Forecast (recorded 4/19/21, one day before it was removed from Deagel.com) -- 👉 PDF link below..

Deagel.com JUST REMOVED 2025 FORECAST(predicting a 70% drop in the US population to 99 million)





👉 PDF for full list of countries with depopulation projections.

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Deagel%202025%20Forecast%20by%20Country.pdf





On 4/20/21, Deagel.com, a military intelligence agency, has deleted their mysterious 2025 forecast spreadsheet that predicted a major collapse of the western countries.





The forecast used to exist at [link to deagel.com (secure)] and now that page just redirects to the home page

The spreadsheet predicted a major drop in the US population from 332 million in 2019 to only 99 million in 2025 (-70%).

I just so happened to make a brief screen recording of the forecast on 4/19/21, one day before it was deleted:

find it interesting that this deletion was made within 24 hours of every American over the age of 16 qualifying for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Deagel has for some time now predicted in its forecast for 2025 a steep decline in US population and that of the world.

Excerpts from the unnerving forecast are provided below:





In 2014 we published a disclaimer about the forecast. In six-years the scenario has changed dramatically. This new disclaimer is meant to single out the situation from 2020 onwards.





Talking about the United States and the European Union as separated entities no longer makes sense. Both are the Western block, keep printing money and will share the same fate.





After COVID we can draw two major conclusions:





1. The Western world success model has been built over societies with no resilience that can barely withstand any hardship, even a low intensity one. It was assumed but we got the full confirmation beyond any doubt.





2. The COVID crisis will be used to extend the life of this dying economic system through the so-called Great Reset.





The Great Reset; like the climate change, extinction rebellion, planetary crisis, green revolution, shale oil (…) hoaxes promoted by the system; is another attempt to slow down dramatically the consumption of natural resources and therefore extend the lifetime of the current system.





It can be effective for a while but finally won’t address the bottom-line problem and will only delay the inevitable.





The core ruling elites hope to stay in power which is in effect the only thing that really worries them.





The collapse of the Western financial system – and ultimately the Western civilization – has been the major driver in the forecast along with a confluence of crisis with a devastating outcome.





As COVID has proven Western societies embracing multiculturalism and extreme liberalism are unable to deal with any real hardship.





It is quite likely that the economic crisis due to the lockdowns will cause more deaths than the virus worldwide.





The stark reality of diverse and multicultural Western societies is that a collapse will have a toll of 50 to 80 percent depending on several factors but in general terms the most diverse, multicultural, indebted and wealthy (highest standard of living) will suffer the highest toll.





The only glue that keeps united such aberrant collage from falling apart is overconsumption with heavy doses of bottomless degeneracy disguised as virtue.





Nevertheless, the widespread censorship, hate laws and contradictory signals mean that even that glue is not working any more. Not everybody has to die. Migration can also play a positive role in this.





The formerly known as second and third world nations are an unknown at this point. Their fate will depend upon the decisions they take in the future.





Western powers are not going to take over them as they did in the past because these countries won’t be able to control their own cities far less likely countries that are far away.





Source: GreatGameIndia.com





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