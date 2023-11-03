Create New Account
Dr James Thorpe Exposes Horrific MRNA Effects On Mothers & Infants - Gareth Icke Tonight
What is happening
On the full show this week.

Activist Hiba Hajaj joins us to talk about the ongoing massacre in the Gaza strip. And the desperate need for a ceasefire.

Israeli musician Tal Green is on the line to tell us what life is like in the country now, after the fall out of the October 7th attacks.

And MD Dr James Thorpe calls in from the US to break down his study into the adverse effects of the MRNA injectables on pregnant women, and infants.

That’s Gareth icke Tonight - 7pm UK, ickonic.com

infantsmothersdavid ickebribedr james thorpemrna effectsgareth icke tonight5 trillion dollarsexposes horrific

