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EP 2033-6PM DOJ INVESTIGATION: "GOOGLE ENGAGED IN MONOPOLISTIC BEHAVIOR TO ACHIEVE POLITICAL GOALS
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7 views • July 26, 2020
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EP 2033-6PM DOJ INVESTIGATION: "GOOGLE ENGAGED IN MONOPOLISTIC BEHAVIOR TO ACHIEVE POLITICAL GOALS"

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is pushing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to probe whether search giant Google is in violation of antitrust laws on a number of fronts, a new letter he wrote to Attorney General Bill Barr provided to Breitbart News exclusively shows.  “In recent weeks, news outlets ​have reported ​that the Department of Justice is nearing a decision about whether to take enforcement action against Google for anticompetitive behavior that violates U.S. antitrust law,” Cotton wrote to Barr, citing a recent Politico report on looming DOJ action against Google. “I ask that the Department also investigate whether Google’s dominance of online searches violates antitrust law”:  EP 2033-6PM DOJ INVESTIGATION: “GOOGLE ENGAGED IN MONOPOLISTIC BEHAVIOR TO ACHIEVE POLITICAL GOALS” – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/KUkS30r0i9E 
GUEST: Bevelyn Beatty was born in New York—but raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although her father was a Muslim, she always knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior. As she puts it, “I have been saved my whole life.” However, she moved by sight—not by faith. After leaving for college she backslid from church, and ultimately God. She candidly shares, “My life had dealt me a hard hand of cards, and rather than trusting in the Lord and giving my struggles to Him, I played my hand.” This decision landed her in jail where she decided she would never go back to a life of sin upon being released. Her life is a testament to the power of God. She’s been ministering for the past 3 years with At The Well Ministries where she is president and a co-founder.

https://atwellministries.org/real-woman-empowerment/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1KMp27GY6L9Nqfi21P3ogw
https://www.facebook.com/AtWellMinistries.org/


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