Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 9, 2024 – The eclipse passes, revealing a new ERA OF CLARITY and undeniable truth

- Current events, including the solar eclipse and potential conflicts. (0:03)

- #Zionism and its evil nature. (5:19)

- #Transgenderism and its relation to Zionism. (17:04)

- Using human waste as fertilizer

- #AI replacing human labor. (21:08)

- Geopolitics, pandemics, and financial markets. (39:07)

- US Empire, #dollar, #gold, and #abortion. (43:20)

- Trump's stance on abortion and its political implications. (48:07)

- #Vaccines, infertility, and #depopulation. (52:51)

- Being an Orthodox Jew in current events. (1:04:13)

- #Israel, #Netanyahu, and anti-Semitism. (1:12:43)

- Netanyahu's actions and their impact on the Jewish community. (1:19:37)

- Israel-Palestine conflict and its resolution. (1:27:18)

- Orthodox Jews and military service in Israel. (1:39:48)









For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/