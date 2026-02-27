Support us to save souls via the news : https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Trump Poisons Us Again | Mexico Burns Psyop | Behavior of Satanists

Why really did Mexico burn by the Mexican Cartel. Why could this be a total psyop. What is the goal for mass destruction, chaos, fear and death? What is Trump’s new directive that will likely be used against those that fight against the NWO Mark of the BEAST System. Why is the New Zealand army training to kill Christians. What are the satanist into and what is their underlying philosophy?

