Why did Rockefeller fund Schools?

Because just like Lenin said "Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will NEVER be uprooted!"
Of course those who realize they have been deceived have a small chance of breaking free of the brainwashing! But it cannot be done without any effort!
And these people KNOW that most people would rather accept the lies, than to actually look into what the #Truth is! Shameful but true!
