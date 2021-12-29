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THINGS ARE BAD BUT IT IS GOING TO GET WORSE. #RFB
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701 views • December 29, 2021
Not saying this scare anyone, I'm in same boat as you and we need to face this for what it is. #STEADFAST
don't freeze this winter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQ3h8DTWaOw
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
don't freeze this winter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQ3h8DTWaOw
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
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