Party Of Despair

Behold The [Bidan] Presidency

* Dems: party of hope has morphed into party of doom.

* History tells us they should have known better.

* They are wishcasting a civil war.

* Joe has surrendered party to leftist fringe.

* None of this is by accident.

* Democracy isn’t dying; it is just going to punch back.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 17 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308133936112