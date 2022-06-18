Party Of Despair

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Behold The [Bidan] Presidency
* Dems: party of hope has morphed into party of doom.
* History tells us they should have known better.
* They are wishcasting a civil war.
* Joe has surrendered party to leftist fringe.
* None of this is by accident.
* Democracy isn’t dying; it is just going to punch back.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 17 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308133936112