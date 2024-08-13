BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TEEN DRESSED AS 'NAZI CHARACTER' GOES ON STABBING RAMPAGE IN TURKEY ☭ 10 NEWS FIRST
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
95 views • 8 months ago

Really?!? The 'Nazis'?


You've utterly lost the plot, (((mainstream media))), just like in the unrest in the UK - you brought it, now you PAY


#LONDONISTAN [VfB knew about this since 2008]


A teen dressed as a Nazi video game character has live-streamed a stabbing attack in Turkey. The video emerged on Instagram, in which the teenager can be seen wandering around, reportedly outside a Mosque brandishing a knife. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1

Source: https://youtu.be/z-VOAs8_-eU

propagandapsyoplondonistanmulti pronged attackuk unrestmuh not-sees
