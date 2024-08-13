TEEN DRESSED AS 'NAZI CHARACTER' GOES ON STABBING RAMPAGE IN TURKEY ☭ 10 NEWS FIRST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Really?!? The 'Nazis'?
You've utterly lost the plot, (((mainstream media))), just like in the unrest in the UK - you brought it, now you PAY
#LONDONISTAN [VfB knew about this since 2008]
A teen dressed as a Nazi video game character has live-streamed a stabbing attack in Turkey. The video emerged on Instagram, in which the teenager can be seen wandering around, reportedly outside a Mosque brandishing a knife. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1
#mosqueattack #turkey #stabbing #attack
Join the conversation and follow us on:
Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst
10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10.
Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news
10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Source: https://youtu.be/z-VOAs8_-eU