© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ARRESTATION D'UN COLLÈGUE DE BILL GATES POUR PÉDOPORNOGRAPHIE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • June 02, 2020
Arrestation d'un collègue technicien de Bill Gates pour pédopornographie à son domicile.
Rick Allen Jones, Bill Gates technician colleague arrested for child pornography at his home.
Juridique et droit, la vérité au sens strict des mots s'envole, les écrits restent.
Juris et de jure, veritas stricto sensus in Verba volant scripta manent.
Rick Allen Jones, Bill Gates technician colleague arrested for child pornography at his home.
Juridique et droit, la vérité au sens strict des mots s'envole, les écrits restent.
Juris et de jure, veritas stricto sensus in Verba volant scripta manent.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.