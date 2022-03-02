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02-03-2022 - Directo con la emisión del video de la presentación del libro de Vȩπu§
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451 views • March 04, 2022
Presentación en el Restaurante CUEVAS BAJAS de Almodóvar del Rio (Córdoba) del libro escrito por Vȩπu§, titulado "MEMORIAS DE VEGA"
Para conseguir el libro escribid un email a [email protected]
Para conseguir el libro escribid un email a [email protected]
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