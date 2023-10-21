Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 21 October 2023 Little Bourke Steet
Lightpath
Part 1 of two videos of the rally this day. A new 'idea' in this video is snippets of the speeches given at MYER so you know something of what each person said. This is at the beginning of the video. This video covers the march from Parliament House down Little Bourke Street. The second video covers what transpired at Victoria Market. 

Keywords
freedomrallymelbournespeechesparliament housemyerlittle bourke street

