Israeli politicians twist religion to sell ‘redemption through force’ idea - Jeffrey Sachs, Tucker Carlson, clip 2

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Israeli politicians twist religion to sell ‘redemption through force’ idea — Jeffrey Sachs
Current Israeli establishment, including the infamous Smotrich and Ben Gvir, preach not real Judaism but a one forged in late 20th - early 21st century, US economist Jeffrey Sachs says.
This includes the idea that creating "Greater Israel" is a religious demand and a form of bringing redemption through military force, he explains.
💬 "And that is Smotrich and Ben Gvir, which say — on a religious basis — ‘we couldn’t have a state of Palestine next door, God gave us that land. That’s ours, that’s part of the Promised Land, that’s not theirs,’" Sachs sums up.
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