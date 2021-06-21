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Pastors Should Lead Fight Against Evil Deep State
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172 views • June 21, 2021
Pastors, ministry leaders and the Church should be on the frontlines of the fight against the diabolical Deep State and its evil agenda, says The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State after returning from the Liberty Pastors Summit. Alex begins by talking about the Black Robe Regiment, the American pastors who helped lead the War for Independence against the tyrannical British regime. At the Liberty Pastors Summit, hundreds of pastors and their wives were educated from a biblical perspective about globalism, the Deep State, medicine, history, climate, law, Critical Race Theory, education, and so much more. This is hopefully the start of a new Black Robe Regiment against the wicked forces working to undermine God, the Bible, America, and liberty.
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