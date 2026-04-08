Is the April 8th ceasefire OUR LAST WARNING?

what are the chances that exactly two years from the April 8th 2024 total solar eclipse that Donald Trump's all out destruction threat is backed off from on April 8th once again? are we receiving a final warning. I remember that Noah was given 7 days warning before the flood began. and 7 days from this April 8th is April 15th which is Passover

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