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Is the April 8th ceasefire OUR LAST WARNING?
End the global reset
End the global reset
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what are the chances that exactly two years from the April 8th 2024 total solar eclipse that Donald Trump's all out destruction threat is backed off from on April 8th once again? are we receiving a final warning. I remember that Noah was given 7 days warning before the flood began. and 7 days from this April 8th is April 15th which is Passover

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy