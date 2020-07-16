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Desolation Decimation - Post Rock on Seven String
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24 views • July 16, 2020
Here is a four track improvisation on my Stephen Carpenter 7 string. Drums were programmed in midi using Superior Drummer by Toontrack. The overall mood of the song reminds me of the desolation left over as an invading army passes through. Thanks for listening :-)
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