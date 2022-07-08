Illegal Georgia Guidestones blown up AWESOME!

Google Drive RTF file with ALL LINKS used in this broadcast: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oUaW0Do9kf-aGJatZqjlHkKQFx9GyBWP/view?usp=sharing Georgia GuideStones Destroyed | Tasciotti movie | documentary

https://odysee.com/@Tasciotti:1/georgia-guidestones-destroyed-tasciotti:b

FELICITATIONS!!! Guidestones... Fuck!!!!

https://odysee.com/@wakeup:71/Guidestones-dead:a

The Georgia Guidestones Have Been DESTROYED!

https://odysee.com/@Truthspreader:3/The-Georgia-Guidestones-Have-Been-DESTROYED!:7

GEORGIA GUIDESTONES BOMBED??

https://odysee.com/@ZeroDarkTony:a/georgia-guidestones-bombed:4

Georgia GuideStones 666

https://odysee.com/@AteoMaximus:e/Georgia-GuideStones-666:7

boom-georgia-guidestones

https://odysee.com/@ForeverFlowers:c/boom-georgia-guidestones:f

Georgia Guidestones Destroyed???

https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/Guidestones-Destroyed:a

joe H. Fendley - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=joe+H.+Fendley&source=desktop

Georgia Guidestones - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones

NWODB - Joe H. Fendley

https://nwodb.com/app/view/1/353

guidestones attacked - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/videos?q=guidestones+attacked&source=web

Anarchy Erupts In the Netherlands and Across The World... And That's A Great Thing!

https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b/Anarchy-Errupts-VIDEO:a

Anarchy - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anarchy

Fascism - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fascism

Dutch Farmer Protests, Georgia Guidestone Explosion & Elliot Page Twitter Violation.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VLQWqMCUNtQ/

Georgia Guidestones explosion latest: Hunt for ‘American Stonehenge’ attackers as conspiracists blame lightning strike | The Independent

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/georgia-guidestones-explosion-destroyed-meaning-explained-latest-b2117639.html

https://twitter.com/KandissTaylor/status/1544691940083507204?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1544691940083507204%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-38152341024018920253.ampproject.net%2F2206101637000%2Fframe.html

Georgia Guidestones: Explosion destroys part of mysterious monument | Metro News

https://metro.co.uk/2022/07/06/georgia-guidestones-explosion-destroys-part-of-mysterious-monument-16956314/

Georgia Guidestones damaged in explosion, investigators say | Raleigh News & Observer

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/nation-world/national/article263218093.html

Georgia Guidestones monument damaged by explosive device

https://eu.usatoday.com/videos/news/have-you-seen/2022/07/06/georgia-guidestones-monument-damaged-explosive-device/7824566001/

active-police-investigation-shuts-down-roads-around-mysterious-georgia-monument

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/active-police-investigation-shuts-down-roads-around-mysterious-georgia-monument/SYW477PW45AOBLMS56PWSWSDXQ/

BREAKING: The Most Mysterious And Creepiest Monument, The Georgia Guidestones, Have Been Destroyed By Explosion | Barstool Sports

https://www.barstoolsports.com/blog/3423945/breaking-the-most-mysterious-and-creepiest-monument-the-georgia-guidestones-have-been-destroyed-by-explosion

https://twitter.com/wyffnews4/status/1544679164070051840/photo/2

https://twitter.com/wyffnews4/status/1544679164070051840

Violence - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Violence

www.dictionary.com

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/violence

SKYFOX over damaged Georgia Guidestones - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46FQDHxeNoY

Georgia Guide Stones Demolished! / Hugo Talks - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTEpdhT0scE

Right of self-defense - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Right_of_self-defense

RAW VIDEO: Explosion destroys part of Georgia Guidestones – WSB-TV Channel 2 - Atlanta

https://www.wsbtv.com/video/local-video/raw-video-explosion-destroys-part-georgia-guidestones/347a7ed5-29a8-4278-954a-9d3965610779/

Georgia Guidestones damaged after bombing – WSB-TV Channel 2 - Atlanta

https://www.wsbtv.com/video/local-video/georgia-guidestones-damaged-after-bombing/da05844e-cb29-4115-b5cd-d7808bbefe30/