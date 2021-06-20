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Η ΠΤΩΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΚΑΜΠΑΛ - Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ - ΕΠΕΙΣΟΔΙΟ 14 - THE FALL OF CABAL - THE SEQUEL - PART 14.
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397 views • June 20, 2021
Μέρος 14: Η εποχή του αποπληθισμού...
Πώς φαίνεται αυτό στην καθημερινή μας ζωή; Σχετικά με πολέμους, (φυσικές;) καταστροφές, πείνα και ξηρασία, λοιμούς και ασθένειες.
Η αληθινή ιστορία πίσω από το HIV/AIDS και την ισπανική γρίπη.
Της Janet Ossebaard & της Cyntha Koeter
Μουσική: Alexander Nakarada, Chopin, Keys of Moon, Punch Deck
Πώς φαίνεται αυτό στην καθημερινή μας ζωή; Σχετικά με πολέμους, (φυσικές;) καταστροφές, πείνα και ξηρασία, λοιμούς και ασθένειες.
Η αληθινή ιστορία πίσω από το HIV/AIDS και την ισπανική γρίπη.
Της Janet Ossebaard & της Cyntha Koeter
Μουσική: Alexander Nakarada, Chopin, Keys of Moon, Punch Deck
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