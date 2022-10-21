COVID Is A Parasite: Part 2

Biotech Analyst Has Proof COVID & Vax Are Biosynthetic Parasites
* It’s a lie that ’rona came from the wild.
* It’s a lie that you needed to mask to stop the spread — and two masks were better than one.
* It’s a lie that protesting against lockdowns would spread the virus.
* Now we’ve learned about brand new lies.
* It was never a virus.
* Spike proteins are A.I. parasites that do gene-editing to (a) spawn viruses, diseases or biosynthetic structures and (b) host the development of new species.
Watch Part 1
Documentation: The Kingston Report
The Stew Peters Show | 12 October 2022
https://rumble.com/v1npjre-part-2-covid-is-a-parasite-biotech-analyst-has-proof-covid-and-vaxx-are-bio.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.