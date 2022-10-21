Create New Account
COVID Is A Parasite: Part 2
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

Biotech Analyst Has Proof COVID & Vax Are Biosynthetic Parasites

* It’s a lie that ’rona came from the wild.

* It’s a lie that you needed to mask to stop the spread — and two masks were better than one.

* It’s a lie that protesting against lockdowns would spread the virus.

* Now we’ve learned about brand new lies.

* It was never a virus.

* Spike proteins are A.I. parasites that do gene-editing to (a) spawn viruses, diseases or biosynthetic structures and (b) host the development of new species.


Watch Part 1


Documentation: The Kingston Report


The Stew Peters Show | 12 October 2022

https://rumble.com/v1npjre-part-2-covid-is-a-parasite-biotech-analyst-has-proof-covid-and-vaxx-are-bio.html

