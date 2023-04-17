Trump Proposes to Pay for Teachers' Concealed Carry Training and Firearms

Breitbart
Apr 17, 2023
"If we can send $120 billion to Ukraine, then we can afford 1/10 of that amount to protect American children in American schools." Donald Trump proposed a new program to reimburse American teachers who wanted to get training, a concealed carry permit, and a firearm to protect American schoolchildren.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/AWzD63Sa_XU/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.