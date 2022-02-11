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Christian Orthodox miracle in Venice, Italy regarding Saint Savvas
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41 views • February 11, 2022
Rare video of the air transfer of the relics of Saint Sava (Savvas, Sabbas, Σάββας), from a Catholic Church in Venice back to the Orthodox Monastery he had founded in the Dead Sea.
After the Medieval Crusades, the dead but miraculously intact body of Saint Savvas was robbed, dressed in the clothes of a Latin priest, transported to Italy, housed in a Catholic Church in Venice, in Piazza San Marco.
The relics of Saint Savvas remained there for 9 centuries.
Around 1962, Holy Savvas appeared to Pope John XXIII, asking to be returned to his "home", the Monastery of Mar Saba, or Holy Lavra of Saint Sabbas.
The Pontiff was extremely impressed, but neglected the request.
Saint Savvas insisted, appearing to Bishops, Capuchin monks, night guards, local believers, often creating panic, always demanding his transfer.
After Pope John XXIII died, the Saint continued to appear to his successor, Pope Paul VI, until the latter decided to send a letter to the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, in 1965.
A delegation of Bishops and monks was sent to return the holy relics.
At first, the Greek Orthodox priests were reluctant, suspecting that those were not the right relics.
At that moment, Saint Savvas miraculously appeared to a pious monk of the delegation, assuring and ordering commands.
They changed his clothes, after the deadly rigidity was miraculously raised, and dressed as an Orthodox priest, the journey back finally began.
During the gondola transfer in the Straits of Venice, all the birds in the square passed by flying in mass over the coffin with the body of the Saint.
Raro video del trasferimento aereo delle reliquie di Santo Sava (Savvas, Sabbas, Σάββας), da una Chiesa Cattolica a Venezia dietro al Monastero Ortodosso che aveva fondato nel Mar Morto.
Dopo le Crociate Medievali, il corpo morto, miracolosamente intatto, di Santo Sava fu derubato, vestito in abiti da prete latino, trasportato in Italia, sistemato in una Chiesa Cattolica a Venezia, in piazza San Marco.
Le relique di Santo Sava sono rimasero lì per 9 Secoli.
Attorno al 1962, il Santo Savas apparse al Papa Giovanni XXIII, chiedendo di essere restituito alla sua "casa", il Monastero di Mar Saba, oppure Holy Lavra of Saint Sabbas.
Il Pontefice fu estremamente impressionato, ma ha trascurato la richiesta.
Il Santo Savas ha insistito, apparendo a Vescovi, monaci cappuccini, guardie notturne, credenti locali, spesso creando panico, sempre esigendo il suo trasferimento.
Dopo che il Papa Giovanni XXIII fu deceduto, il Santo continuò ad apparire al suo successore, Papa Paolo VI, finché quest'ultimo decise di inviare una lettera al Patriarcato Ortodosso di Gerusalemme, nel 1965.
Fu mandata una delegazione di Vescovi e monaci per ritornare le sante reliquie.
Al inizio, i preti Greco-Ortodossi erano riluttanti, sospettando che quelle non erano le reliquie giuste.
A quel momento, il Santo Savas è miracolosamente apparso ad un monaco pio della delegazione, assicurando ed ordinando comandi.
Gli hanno cambiato abito, dopo che la rigidità mortale fu miracolosamente levata, e vestito da prete Ortodosso, il viaggio di ritorno finalmente ebbe inizio.
Durante il trasferimento in gondola nei stretti di Venezia, tutti gli uccelli della piazza sono passati volando in massa sopra il feretro, la bara con il corpo del Santo.
https://amfoterodexios.blogspot.com/2017/12/2.html
https://apantaortodoxias.blogspot.com/2017/10/saint-savvas-relics-back-to-holy-land.html
https://choratouaxoritou.gr/?p=56168&;cn-reloaded=1
After the Medieval Crusades, the dead but miraculously intact body of Saint Savvas was robbed, dressed in the clothes of a Latin priest, transported to Italy, housed in a Catholic Church in Venice, in Piazza San Marco.
The relics of Saint Savvas remained there for 9 centuries.
Around 1962, Holy Savvas appeared to Pope John XXIII, asking to be returned to his "home", the Monastery of Mar Saba, or Holy Lavra of Saint Sabbas.
The Pontiff was extremely impressed, but neglected the request.
Saint Savvas insisted, appearing to Bishops, Capuchin monks, night guards, local believers, often creating panic, always demanding his transfer.
After Pope John XXIII died, the Saint continued to appear to his successor, Pope Paul VI, until the latter decided to send a letter to the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, in 1965.
A delegation of Bishops and monks was sent to return the holy relics.
At first, the Greek Orthodox priests were reluctant, suspecting that those were not the right relics.
At that moment, Saint Savvas miraculously appeared to a pious monk of the delegation, assuring and ordering commands.
They changed his clothes, after the deadly rigidity was miraculously raised, and dressed as an Orthodox priest, the journey back finally began.
During the gondola transfer in the Straits of Venice, all the birds in the square passed by flying in mass over the coffin with the body of the Saint.
Raro video del trasferimento aereo delle reliquie di Santo Sava (Savvas, Sabbas, Σάββας), da una Chiesa Cattolica a Venezia dietro al Monastero Ortodosso che aveva fondato nel Mar Morto.
Dopo le Crociate Medievali, il corpo morto, miracolosamente intatto, di Santo Sava fu derubato, vestito in abiti da prete latino, trasportato in Italia, sistemato in una Chiesa Cattolica a Venezia, in piazza San Marco.
Le relique di Santo Sava sono rimasero lì per 9 Secoli.
Attorno al 1962, il Santo Savas apparse al Papa Giovanni XXIII, chiedendo di essere restituito alla sua "casa", il Monastero di Mar Saba, oppure Holy Lavra of Saint Sabbas.
Il Pontefice fu estremamente impressionato, ma ha trascurato la richiesta.
Il Santo Savas ha insistito, apparendo a Vescovi, monaci cappuccini, guardie notturne, credenti locali, spesso creando panico, sempre esigendo il suo trasferimento.
Dopo che il Papa Giovanni XXIII fu deceduto, il Santo continuò ad apparire al suo successore, Papa Paolo VI, finché quest'ultimo decise di inviare una lettera al Patriarcato Ortodosso di Gerusalemme, nel 1965.
Fu mandata una delegazione di Vescovi e monaci per ritornare le sante reliquie.
Al inizio, i preti Greco-Ortodossi erano riluttanti, sospettando che quelle non erano le reliquie giuste.
A quel momento, il Santo Savas è miracolosamente apparso ad un monaco pio della delegazione, assicurando ed ordinando comandi.
Gli hanno cambiato abito, dopo che la rigidità mortale fu miracolosamente levata, e vestito da prete Ortodosso, il viaggio di ritorno finalmente ebbe inizio.
Durante il trasferimento in gondola nei stretti di Venezia, tutti gli uccelli della piazza sono passati volando in massa sopra il feretro, la bara con il corpo del Santo.
https://amfoterodexios.blogspot.com/2017/12/2.html
https://apantaortodoxias.blogspot.com/2017/10/saint-savvas-relics-back-to-holy-land.html
https://choratouaxoritou.gr/?p=56168&;cn-reloaded=1
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