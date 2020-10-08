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Tridentine Latin Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel ...Fr. M. Benedict Hughes, CMRI
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42 views • October 08, 2020
This is the worship proper given to Almighty God. The Mass is the Sacrifice of Our Blessed Lord, we attend and unite ourselves to His sacrifice offering our own sacrifices and His to the Eternal Father, with Our Lord we give God an infinite Sacrifice and in return, for God will never be outdone in generosity, He give us His Divine Son, Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity in the Blessed Sacrament. Our Divine Lord is now in His Glory and hides Himself under the appearances of bread and wine but what is truly there in substance is Our Divine Lord, True God and True Man. The Bread of Life. God love you.
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