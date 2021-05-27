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Effective Treatment of Disease Using Vitamins and the Benefits of Vitamin C for Recovery from Viruses with Thomas Levy
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66 views • May 27, 2021
Do doctors have the correct insight to treat common health issues effectively? Research shows that simple vitamins and minerals may play a much more significant role than you've been led to believe.
Press play to learn:
How vitamin C can be beneficial for more than just your immune system
If nebulization can present new paths towards cures
How your body naturally fights viruses
Author and cardiologist Dr. Thomas Levy shares his experience and research into treating patients with more natural remedies the coverup by the industry at large.
Our bodies may respond more effectively through administering natural vitamins and minerals than when treated with standard pharmaceuticals. Since this path of treatment is actively shunned by most medical fields, the treatments that may drastically benefit many individuals worldwide are being stifled.
Hydrogen peroxide is often overlooked as a natural antibiotic even though the benefits are immense and can be easily administered through nebulization. The body produces it naturally with every breath, and it naturally protects the lungs from antibodies.
To learn more, visit rvr.medfoxpub.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Press play to learn:
How vitamin C can be beneficial for more than just your immune system
If nebulization can present new paths towards cures
How your body naturally fights viruses
Author and cardiologist Dr. Thomas Levy shares his experience and research into treating patients with more natural remedies the coverup by the industry at large.
Our bodies may respond more effectively through administering natural vitamins and minerals than when treated with standard pharmaceuticals. Since this path of treatment is actively shunned by most medical fields, the treatments that may drastically benefit many individuals worldwide are being stifled.
Hydrogen peroxide is often overlooked as a natural antibiotic even though the benefits are immense and can be easily administered through nebulization. The body produces it naturally with every breath, and it naturally protects the lungs from antibodies.
To learn more, visit rvr.medfoxpub.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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