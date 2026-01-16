BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Will The Earth Be Like At The Rapture?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
19 views • 1 day ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/what-will-earth-be-rapture

More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------


Our topic is and has been Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? subtitled: Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ. And if you have a copy and want to follow along with our discussion, we’re beginning chapter 14, titled, “An Incredible Growing Delusion.”


Now, Dave, you open this chapter by quoting scriptures from Luke that indicate the condition on earth at the time of the Rapture. Let me read those—we’ll begin with Luke 17:26-30: “And as it was in the days of [Noah], so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; but the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed.”

Keywords
raptureend timesdave huntberean callta mcmahon
