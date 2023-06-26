https://gettr.com/post/p2kder1906a
0620 BlackRock James O'Keefe The Chinese Communist Party Murdered 600,000 Americans
中国共产党正在想尽一切办法来摧毁美国，其中一个关键的策略之一，就是试图以人民币取代美元。
The Chinese Communist Party is doing everything it can to destroy the United States, and one of its key tactics is to try to replace the US dollar with the Chinese yuan.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@ryanmatta @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
