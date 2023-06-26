The Chinese Communist Party is doing everything it can to destroy the United States, and one of its key tactics is to try to replace the US dollar with the Chinese yuan

中国共产党正在想尽一切办法来摧毁美国，其中一个关键的策略之一，就是试图以人民币取代美元。





