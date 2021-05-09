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Doubling Down Investment in Corrupt Deep Blue States is INSANITY. Bet on Red
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20 views • May 09, 2021
The idea of buying a house or investing in a new business in the corrupt deep blue states like Minnesota, California, Washington, Oregon, is the definition of insanity. They do not want you to succeed as an individual, they want a general malaise for everyone, and they failed to enforce the law. The beauty of federalism is that you can move to a state that can outcompete the other which is why Florida and Texas are taking on more people.
#bluestates #investment #florida
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#bluestates #investment #florida
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Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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