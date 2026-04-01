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Breaking the Caffeine Chains with Norbert Heuser on Mr. Biz Radio
KingofFlorida1
KingofFlorida1
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In this compelling episode of Mr. Biz Radio, host Ken "Mr. Biz" Wentworth sits down with Norbert Heuser to uncover the often-overlooked impact of caffeine addiction, food intolerance, and modern dietary dependencies on personal health and professional performance. Drawing from his personal journey through life-threatening health challenges and a transformative internship with a pioneering physician, Norbert shares deep insights into how silent food addictions and intolerances can undermine well-being—often without our awareness.


Norbert Heuser is a German-born inventor, entrepreneur, health & life coach, author, management consultant, public speaker and global thought leader at the intersection of health, technology, and business. With a professional journey that spans 39 countries and over 200 appearances across podcasts, webinars, and seminars, Norbert brings a wealth of international insight to the conversation. Driven by personal experience, he specializes in addressing food intolerance and addiction, blending alternative medicine with strategic health coaching.


Please learn more about Norbert Heuser at www.improveyourlifewithnorbert.com. Key Takeaways: -Recognizing and acknowledging a food addiction— like caffeine dependence — is half the battle in overcoming it. -Simply, a habit you can control, while addiction controls you. -Food intolerance involves physical reactions from your body rejecting certain foods, which is understood as allergies. -Achieving natural energy and dopamine boosts require lifestyle adjustments, including proper nutrition, hydration, and sleep. -Opting for healthier living choices over easy, addictive solutions is integral for long-term physical and mental vitality.


You can find more information about water and other topics such as the Danger of Cellphones and Wifi, Problems of Poor Sleep, the Health Dangers of Tattoos & Piercings and more on Norbert’s website:

https://improveyourlife.us


You can also find Norbert on Telegram:

Improve Your Life Norbert Heuser

https://t.me/Improve_Your_Life_NorbertHeuser

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy