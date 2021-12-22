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162) Vagas e antenas de telecomunicações - sobreaquecimento, não sabotagem
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33 views • December 22, 2021
As antenas sobreaquecem e ardem quando uma nova vaga pandémica começa. Em Março 2020, no início do 1º confinamento surgiram notícias de sabotagem em mastros de antenas de telecomunicação, no Reino Unido. Acusaram os conspiracionistas e a relação entre a pandemia e o 5G, mas o que tem vindo a ser relatado por todo o mundo é o sobreaquecimento da instalação e o início de incêndio, tal sobreaquecimento surge sempre associado a campos eléctricos superiores a 40-50 volts/metro (e outros valores de irradiação absurdamente elevados). Ver aqui o evento no Reino Unido em Março 2020: https://rumble.com/vrkvpo-blaze-at-derby-5g-phone-mast.html
Créditos a ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/
Dec 22, 2021 | IMÁGENES EXCLUSIVAS DE LA VACUNA DE PFIZER, EN DIRECTO 25 MINUTOS GRABADOS - PROGRAMA 214 -: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/IM%C3%81GENESEXCLUSIVASDELAVACUNADEPFIZERENDIRECTO25MINUTOSGRABADOS-PROGRAMA214-:b
Vídeo primário | Incendio de una caseta de comunicaciones Avenida Remolar. El Prat de Llobregat | 18/12/2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GblkslSQJeE
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Créditos a ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/
Dec 22, 2021 | IMÁGENES EXCLUSIVAS DE LA VACUNA DE PFIZER, EN DIRECTO 25 MINUTOS GRABADOS - PROGRAMA 214 -: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/IM%C3%81GENESEXCLUSIVASDELAVACUNADEPFIZERENDIRECTO25MINUTOSGRABADOS-PROGRAMA214-:b
Vídeo primário | Incendio de una caseta de comunicaciones Avenida Remolar. El Prat de Llobregat | 18/12/2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GblkslSQJeE
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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