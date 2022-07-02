Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video of the Strike on Snake Island - 3 vehicles left by our troops, a tanker, and 1 MLRS were Destroyed on the Pier. 070222

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The Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video of the strike on Snake Island, where 3 vehicles left by our troops, a tanker, and 1 MLRS were destroyed on the pier.
According to official statements, Ukraine will not land on the island yet, as it fears that it is mined and the RF Armed Forces are misleading Ukraine.