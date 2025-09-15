Unanswered Questions | SG Anon Analyzes the Charlie Kirk Assassination

John Michael Chambers is joined by SG Anon to dissect the troubling inconsistencies and unanswered questions surrounding the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk.





Moving beyond the initial shock and grief, SG provides a meticulous analysis of the event's anomalies, drawing parallels to historical moments like the JFK assassination.





The discussion covers the conflicting official narratives between the Utah Governor and the FBI on ballistic evidence, the mysterious private aircraft that disappeared from radar near the scene, and the highly professional nature of the long-range shot that suggests a coordinated conspiracy rather than a lone wolf attack.





