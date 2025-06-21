Fred Buse Discusses His Book and Experiences with Alzheimer's Care "A Caregiver's Tips"

https://fredericbuse.com/about-the-author/

🌼 Gain a deeper understanding of the caregiving journey with Fred Buse, an author who has transformed his personal experiences with Alzheimer's into a source of hope and guidance for others. In this insightful video, Fred discusses the impetus for writing his book, which offers practical advice and emotional support for caregivers.





He reflects on the dual roles he assumed as both husband and caregiver, sharing the lessons he learned along the way. Fred's story is filled with moments of vulnerability and strength, highlighting the importance of preparation and adaptability in the face of adversity. His candid account of the legal and financial steps he took to secure his wife's future is particularly enlightening.





Whether you're a caregiver or simply interested in learning more about Alzheimer's, this video provides a wealth of information and inspiration.