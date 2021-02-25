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THE BIG LIE OF JAN. 6 REVEALED — AGAIN: ONLY TRUMP SUPPORTERS DIED
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80 views • February 25, 2021
On today’s War Room, Owen Shroyer highlights the big lies and how liberals and Democrats fall for them everytime. We now have the studies that big it up. Liberals are misinformed on a mass scale, and it is done intentionally. The latest negative implications of the Biden administration on American citizens is highlighted. How a rich and powerful elite could pull off a fake pandemic and have the general population so intimidated that they would never stand up or push back. Henry Davis rejoins to discuss the latest in the Conservative Urban Project.
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