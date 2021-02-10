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Free the Press Documentary Trailer 2
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151 views • February 10, 2021
THIS IS A PREVIEW OF OUR DOCUMENTARY ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED AT THE IDAHO STATE CAPITOL BUILDING
***SHARE***SHARE***SHARE***SHARE***
THIS IS HUGE! WE ARE PUTTING A STOP TO F-A-K-E NEWS AND MAKING SURE THE PEOPLE WILL NEVER BE IMPEDED IN EXERCISING THEIR RIGHT TO FREEDOM OF THE PRESS AGAIN!
I have already put together the structure of what shows the clear violating nature and improper procedural aspects of House Rule 72 and Joint Rule 14 of the Legislative processes that violated mine, as well as several others', right to freedom of the press.
PATRIOTS! WE NEED YOU AT THE TRIALS, WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT, WE NEED YOU TO SHARE THIS. LIKE....ACTUALLY SHARE IT!!!
The first preview of this documentary got almost 20,000 views! (Watch it here: https://fb.watch/3xyRLrOoKg/)
I want to aim for 100,000 for this one to really start waking up Idahoans to the fact that we need to be:
LOCAL AND VOCAL
DM me or email [email protected] for details on how you can help.
Thank you
***SHARE***SHARE***SHARE***SHARE***
THIS IS HUGE! WE ARE PUTTING A STOP TO F-A-K-E NEWS AND MAKING SURE THE PEOPLE WILL NEVER BE IMPEDED IN EXERCISING THEIR RIGHT TO FREEDOM OF THE PRESS AGAIN!
I have already put together the structure of what shows the clear violating nature and improper procedural aspects of House Rule 72 and Joint Rule 14 of the Legislative processes that violated mine, as well as several others', right to freedom of the press.
PATRIOTS! WE NEED YOU AT THE TRIALS, WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT, WE NEED YOU TO SHARE THIS. LIKE....ACTUALLY SHARE IT!!!
The first preview of this documentary got almost 20,000 views! (Watch it here: https://fb.watch/3xyRLrOoKg/)
I want to aim for 100,000 for this one to really start waking up Idahoans to the fact that we need to be:
LOCAL AND VOCAL
DM me or email [email protected] for details on how you can help.
Thank you
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