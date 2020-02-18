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2/17/20 #VROOM: G00GLE Nevada fraud, Storch/NABU, CV19 #Dems4Trump
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132 views • February 18, 2020
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2/17: Today, Trump Vrooms Buttigieg! G00gle says there may be delays in the Nevada Caucus results! S_ndar P_chai, G00gle CEO, former McKinsey, in charge of 2000 IPads to run Caucus. Meanwhile, Dems are seeing thru the social engineering campaign and Spygate operatives continue to be unveiled...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/02/...
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/20...
https://gen.medium.com/ive-been-a-dem...
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
George Webb on Storch and FBI surveillance of Trump:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubqbr...
Please watch my last video on CIA Pete:
https://youtu.be/-iPqIHjEfgg
https://brassballs.blog/home/mrs-robe...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_...
The sister of Rosenstein in charge of COVID19:
https://www.autisminvestigated.com/va...
https://greatgameindia.com/coronaviru...
https://www.clintonfoundation.org/pre...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured diseases!
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10% off coupon: free_10off
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83.4K subscribers
2/17: Today, Trump Vrooms Buttigieg! G00gle says there may be delays in the Nevada Caucus results! S_ndar P_chai, G00gle CEO, former McKinsey, in charge of 2000 IPads to run Caucus. Meanwhile, Dems are seeing thru the social engineering campaign and Spygate operatives continue to be unveiled...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.bostonherald.com/2020/02/...
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/20...
https://gen.medium.com/ive-been-a-dem...
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
George Webb on Storch and FBI surveillance of Trump:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubqbr...
Please watch my last video on CIA Pete:
https://youtu.be/-iPqIHjEfgg
https://brassballs.blog/home/mrs-robe...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_...
The sister of Rosenstein in charge of COVID19:
https://www.autisminvestigated.com/va...
https://greatgameindia.com/coronaviru...
https://www.clintonfoundation.org/pre...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured diseases!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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