Watch as Nicotine Destroys Injectable Nanotech from Vaccines (under the microscope) by Rafa Calvin

Dr. Andrew Kauffman mentioned this in a Richie From Boston livestream years ago but we didn't have anything more to go on than heresay at the time. I adhered to the smoking program and now I see this video and more work done by the mighty La Quinta Columna investigative medical team and I'm glad I did.





Australia is awash at present with extremely fresh and very cheap black market cigarettes so there's no excuse no to get some nicotine into your systems against the NWO death tech.





Dental anasthetics contains nanotech and the dentists in Australia don't put the lead apron on you anymore for xrays so I'm justified walking around with busted teeth.





Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://old.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/