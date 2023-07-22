Don’t Feel Sad When Leaving A Toxic Abusive Relationship, 2023.

When you walk away from being a part of dysfunctional abusive family relationships or any type of toxic relationship, you are making a statement that you deserve more in your relationships than to be abused, neglected, exploited, discarded, and thrown aside.
A major loud and clear red flag that you should stop ignoring is the terrible feelings and the bad headaches, you are having when you are around a person that you know should not be a part of your life.
