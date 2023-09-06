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Maui Children Burned Alive Not Even Bones
Richard Bruce
Richard Bruce
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154 views • September 06, 2023

No one with a brain can think it was coincidence that alarms did not sound, water was shut off, people were turned back into fire, and blue objects survived while houses and people were vaporized. And there is not even anyone left to say their child is missing because they were all vaporized.


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925. Maui Children Burned Alive Not Even Bones


Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy


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black opschristiandemondevilparanormalgang stalkingshapeshiftertargetingbeastsreptilianalien abduction
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