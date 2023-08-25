FOREST FIRES DON'T BURN HOT ENOUGH TO CREMATE BODIES - WHAT VAPORIZED THE 800 MISSING IN MAUI ?

Forest fires burn at 1200 to 1500 degrees Fahrenheit. Crematoriums cremate bodies at 2000 to 3000 degrees. So what really happened ? Bodies were turned into piles of ashes. I think we know. Forest fires don't do what we are seeing in Maui.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
99percent
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/
