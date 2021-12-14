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The Omicron Variant is Here! What You Need to Know
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150 views • December 14, 2021
With the great leadership of Dr. Fauci, President Biden, and to the medical breakthroughs from the pharmaceutical companies, you should be well protected from this deadly disease. And you should also be terrified.
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SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vq6dx3-the-omicron-variant-is-here-what-you-need-to-know.html
RELATED LINKS:
Join JP's Freedom Fighter Email List
https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme
https://rumble.com/c/AwakenWithJP
https://magnesiumbreakthrough.com/jp
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vq6dx3-the-omicron-variant-is-here-what-you-need-to-know.html
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