Mass protest in Sanaa held in support of Palestine

Tens of thousands rallied on Friday in Al-Sabin Square in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, in support of the Palestinian people and decrying the Israeli military action in Gaza. The protesters also denounced US-British strikes on Yemen and called for a boycott of America and Israel.
