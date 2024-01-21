Create New Account
Mass protest in Sanaa held in support of Palestine
Published 21 hours ago

Tens of thousands rallied on Friday in Al-Sabin Square in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, in support of the Palestinian people and decrying the Israeli military action in Gaza. The protesters also denounced US-British strikes on Yemen and called for a boycott of America and Israel.

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
palestineyemensanaa

