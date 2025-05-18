BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Official recognition"
Standby
Standby
36 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 10 hours ago

それが使われているものは沢山はびこっている。

https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1923136510481793489?t=dxzBl8z717r1fUCJlMfWGA&s=06



調理器具や歯磨き粉にも

https://x.com/ak0701QMAGA17/status/1914139475493404709



良いと思わせていたものは実は最悪だった。


＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊

ワクチンと同じ。推進した彼へこれ以上ない言葉で非難。

https://x.com/JINKOUZOUKA_jp/status/1848340302769344611?t=dJM1l7PgoXS2luNgwaTcAQ&s=03



裁判所は、新型コロナワクチンはワクチンでないと判定

https://x.com/mumu35540903/status/1814928806811213866



**“未申告の成分55種類”**

「磁石がくっつく」「酸化グラフェン」「ロシアンルーレット」

あの頃“陰謀論”って笑ってた人へ


https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1922871566846869526?t=eCaAA0ndv07v77I9EIUNFQ&s=06



Keywords
tveasebs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy