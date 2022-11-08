ALERT: Election Steal FULL MOON Rituals Tonight! - Christians – FIGHT BACK With 2 minute Spiritual Warfare Prayer

Witchcraft covens around the world will be "praying" in agreement tonight for their New World Order candidates to win. Cheating is one of Satan's tools.



WHAT WE CAN DO - WAR IN THE SPIRIT: Read and follow Along with SPECIFIC PRAYERS at this web page:



http://www.getblessedforever.com/Warfare_Prayers.html for read-along WARFARE PRAYERS and more info!

These prayers work - pray them, speak them aloud in agreement (Matt 18-20) together with other Christian brothers and sisters (at least two Christians together), most importantly at the time when evil people are doing their rituals, when there are full moons and HOLY-Days (Holidays). One puts a thousand to flight, two puts ten thousand to flight, etc.. We pray against the evil spirits that are in people - but we don't pray against people (we don't war in the flesh, but in the spirit). Witches send devils, Christians send angels.



Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/Warfare_Prayers.html for read-along WARFARE PRAYERS and more info! 1st Sam 12:23 - It's a sin not to pray.