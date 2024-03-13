Create New Account
At Least 50% of Illegal Aliens Coming Over Southern Border Are Military-Age Males
Published 15 hours ago

Eyewitness Anthony Rubin of MUCKRAKER Says At Least 50% of Illegal Aliens Coming Over Southern Border Are Military-Age Males.  Brannon Howse interviews Anthony Rubin of Muckraker about the INVASION at the southern border. 

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

