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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Robin Williams Speaks from Beyond the Grave
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23 views • March 06, 2022
VA #36 Robin Williams Speaks from Beyond the Grave
Description: Robin Williams Speaks from Beyond the Grave
We channeled the late Robin Williams, the brilliant actor and comic with a lightening quick mind. He explained the true origin of his amazing gifts, and the divine view of society’s shortcomings in stifling children’s creativity. Williams explains how the karma from a past life of tragedy set him up to suffer a mental decline in his recent life, a tragic suicide, and followed him into the afterlife. This led to our rescue of him from his fate as an earthbound spirit. He reveals the true cause of dementia, what it’s like for the victims, and the treatment they need they’re not getting. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Robin Williams Speaks from Beyond the Grave
We channeled the late Robin Williams, the brilliant actor and comic with a lightening quick mind. He explained the true origin of his amazing gifts, and the divine view of society’s shortcomings in stifling children’s creativity. Williams explains how the karma from a past life of tragedy set him up to suffer a mental decline in his recent life, a tragic suicide, and followed him into the afterlife. This led to our rescue of him from his fate as an earthbound spirit. He reveals the true cause of dementia, what it’s like for the victims, and the treatment they need they’re not getting. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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