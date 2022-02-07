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ZAKAZANE HISTORIE (THE FORBIDDEN STORIES) - Republika Federalna Nazistów (Nazi Federal Republic)
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12 views • February 07, 2022
The story about the building process of the Federal Republic of Germany. You will learn which elites the Western Allies relied on when building a new West German state after the war, which you will not read about in historical studies.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2RYgmNuHNc
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2RYgmNuHNc
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
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