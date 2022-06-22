World War WOKE: Navy Races To Stop “Misgendering” People As DC Scrambles To Disarm Everyday Americans - FULL SHOW 6/21/22

Owen Shroyer guests hosts for Alex Jones and breaks down the latest woke training within the U.S. military- this time the Navy has prepared a video to explain how incorrect pronouns can accidentally misgender fellow service men and women. He also discusses how Russian President Putin has admitted that he is building the new world order. Wayne Allyn Root hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and exposes Biden's destruction of America.

Survival Shield X-2 Nascent Iodine is back at 25% off! Take your cellular function to the next level today!