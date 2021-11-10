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Black -Eyed Jabbed Affected Babies Are Not Like Human Babies
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1616 views • November 10, 2021
This is a little creepy, upsetting, and just out right shocking! . . . no one knows how these poor innocent babies lives are going to be further affected by the kill shots . . . their black eyes are frightening to look at . . . its like looking into an empty dark space!! . . . But some of these babes seem ahead for their age in some things, others show the opposite . . .
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