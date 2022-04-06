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The Charlie Ward Show with Dr. Robert O. Young on Reduced Atomic Oxygen or Singlet Oxygen (O1)
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Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2) As a Non-Toxic Antimicrobial Agent for Virus, Bacteria and Yeast (Candida Albicans)
Robert O Young
Universal Medical Imaging Group, USA
Correspondence: Robert O Young, pH Miracle Inc., 16390 Dia del Sol, Valley Center, California, 92082, USA, Tel 760 751 8321
Received: December 26, 2015 | Published: October 8, 2016
Citation: Young RO (2016) Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2) As a Non-Toxic Antimicrobial Agent for Virus, Bacteria and Yeast (Candida Albicans). Int J Vaccines Vaccin 2(6): 00052. DOI: 10.15406/ijvv.2016.02.00052
Abstract
The use of a family of chemical agents, releasing active species of oxygen, effective against infectious microorganisms and viruses is described with emphasis on Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2), one of the oxides of chlorine. Also discussed are ozone, hypochlorite, periodate and the known mechanisms of action by which certain white blood cells attach and eradicate infectious microorganisms and primitive bacteria also known as viruses.
Explanation of the biochemical mechanisms of acid of CLO2 as an anti-microbial agent, is presented. Particular attention is given to Candida albicans, cytomegalovirus, polio virus, Herpes I and II, HTLV-III and Pseudomonas responding to the clinical application of CLO2. It is implied that these biochemical mechanisms are so fundamental that the development of resistant strains of bacteria and/or yeast would not occur with other anti-infectious agents. Limited lists of health abnormalities that respond to CLO2 are discussed.
Keywords: Chlorine dioxide; Ozone; Chlorite; Chlorate; Chloride;
Introduction
CLO2 is an inorganic compound composed of oxygen; chloride; potassium and gold. Compounds of oxygen and chloride are formed from two electronegative elements. This chemical property of CLO2 makes possible the release of nascent oxygen upon decomposition during its action as an anti-microbial agent. Certain aspects of the cellular immune system (specifically white blood cells) utilize other mechanisms in the generation of highly reactive oxygen derivatives (free radicals) for the purpose of combating the invasion of foreign organisms. Without these protective mechanisms provided by the immune system involving oxygen derivatives; the ability to fight infection is greatly impaired.
The immune system of many persons; particularly the elderly; is deficient in the ability of providing these highly reactive oxygen derivatives (free-radicals) which are so necessary for attacking the great variety of viral; and bacterial invaders become easy targets for the many diseases they produce with the accompanying and sometimes bizarre symptoms.
The use of CLO2 assists the natural protective mechanisms of the body in counteracting these infectious agents which; if not adequately neutralized; will most certainly lead to disease. There will be described below the biochemical mechanisms by which CLO2 assists the immune system in destroying pathogenic organisms by making available an active form of oxygen [1].
You can obtain your copy of the entire article at: https://www.phmiracleproducts.com/collections/books-audio-video/products/chlorine-dioxide-clo2-booklet
2 COMMENTS
Robert O Young
Universal Medical Imaging Group, USA
Correspondence: Robert O Young, pH Miracle Inc., 16390 Dia del Sol, Valley Center, California, 92082, USA, Tel 760 751 8321
Received: December 26, 2015 | Published: October 8, 2016
Citation: Young RO (2016) Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2) As a Non-Toxic Antimicrobial Agent for Virus, Bacteria and Yeast (Candida Albicans). Int J Vaccines Vaccin 2(6): 00052. DOI: 10.15406/ijvv.2016.02.00052
Abstract
The use of a family of chemical agents, releasing active species of oxygen, effective against infectious microorganisms and viruses is described with emphasis on Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2), one of the oxides of chlorine. Also discussed are ozone, hypochlorite, periodate and the known mechanisms of action by which certain white blood cells attach and eradicate infectious microorganisms and primitive bacteria also known as viruses.
Explanation of the biochemical mechanisms of acid of CLO2 as an anti-microbial agent, is presented. Particular attention is given to Candida albicans, cytomegalovirus, polio virus, Herpes I and II, HTLV-III and Pseudomonas responding to the clinical application of CLO2. It is implied that these biochemical mechanisms are so fundamental that the development of resistant strains of bacteria and/or yeast would not occur with other anti-infectious agents. Limited lists of health abnormalities that respond to CLO2 are discussed.
Keywords: Chlorine dioxide; Ozone; Chlorite; Chlorate; Chloride;
Introduction
CLO2 is an inorganic compound composed of oxygen; chloride; potassium and gold. Compounds of oxygen and chloride are formed from two electronegative elements. This chemical property of CLO2 makes possible the release of nascent oxygen upon decomposition during its action as an anti-microbial agent. Certain aspects of the cellular immune system (specifically white blood cells) utilize other mechanisms in the generation of highly reactive oxygen derivatives (free radicals) for the purpose of combating the invasion of foreign organisms. Without these protective mechanisms provided by the immune system involving oxygen derivatives; the ability to fight infection is greatly impaired.
The immune system of many persons; particularly the elderly; is deficient in the ability of providing these highly reactive oxygen derivatives (free-radicals) which are so necessary for attacking the great variety of viral; and bacterial invaders become easy targets for the many diseases they produce with the accompanying and sometimes bizarre symptoms.
The use of CLO2 assists the natural protective mechanisms of the body in counteracting these infectious agents which; if not adequately neutralized; will most certainly lead to disease. There will be described below the biochemical mechanisms by which CLO2 assists the immune system in destroying pathogenic organisms by making available an active form of oxygen [1].
You can obtain your copy of the entire article at: https://www.phmiracleproducts.com/collections/books-audio-video/products/chlorine-dioxide-clo2-booklet
2 COMMENTS
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