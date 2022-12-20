Chuck Missler - Biotech - The Sorcerer's New Apprentice - Session 2

Chuck Missler - Biotech - The Sorcerer's New Apprentice - Session 2Remastered - 2022!
The astonishing advances in the field of microbiology now offer new remedies for many of mankind's most illusive and devastating diseases and even many genetic defects. However, these promises are not without a potential dark side.
Dr. Chuck Missler surveys some of the most promising prospects and reviews the types of ventures emerging. He also reveals some concerns growing among the informed, as well as some of the provocative Biblical implications.
