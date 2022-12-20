Chuck Missler - Biotech - The Sorcerer's New Apprentice - Session 2

Chuck Missler - Biotech - The Sorcerer's New Apprentice - Session 2Remastered - 2022!

Do the bright prospects of Biotech justify tampering with mechanisms far from being understood?

Will the Biotech revolution cast a dark shadow over the first half of the 21st century as nuclear technology did over the last century?

The astonishing advances in the field of microbiology now offer new remedies for many of mankind's most illusive and devastating diseases and even many genetic defects. However, these promises are not without a potential dark side.

Dr. Chuck Missler surveys some of the most promising prospects and reviews the types of ventures emerging. He also reveals some concerns growing among the informed, as well as some of the provocative Biblical implications.